Despite Hype, Cicada Double-brood Emergence Won’t Affect Virginia

Brood XIX cicadas will live briefly, mating and laying eggs. After a few weeks, the adults will die and their bodies will provide a pulse of nutrients to our ecosystems.

Although they are noisy and numerous, cicadas are harmless to humans and pets. They can damage young woody trees and shrubs when they lay eggs and recent research has indicated that adult cicadas feed on plant sap, but cicadas are generally not a concern for home gardeners.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Virginians will not see periodical cicadas in 2024.

There are annual cicadas that emerge every year. Annual cicadas have black-green coloring, while periodical cicadas have black-red-orange coloring.

Cicadas are harmless to people and pets.

Adult cicadas do not damage your plants, but young woody plants can be damaged by the egg-laying process.

Periodical cicadas evolved to avoid predators

“Cicadas are really fascinating,” said Pfeiffer. “They have evolved this strategy of emerging all at once in order to overwhelm predators, a defense strategy called predator satiation.

“Periodical cicadas emerge after either 13 or 17 years, both prime numbers,” said Pfeiffer. “That is an adaptation to avoid predators who might develop a converging lifecycle and emerge to eat them.”

After cicadas lay their eggs in pencil-diameter woody stems, they will die. A forest floor may be covered in millions of cicada bodies, which will enrich the soil for a number of years. This year’s Brood XIX eggs will hatch into tiny cicada nymphs, which will burrow into the soil, where they will spend the next 13 years feeding on the water and nutrients transported through the vascular system in plant roots.

A periodical cicada outbreak can sometimes seem staggeringly large, and cicadas can cause economic damage for fruit growers.

“Cicadas can come in and overwhelm an orchard quickly,” said Pfeiffer. “If you have young trees, bushes, or vines in an area predicted to see an outbreak, you can consider protecting them with bird netting.”