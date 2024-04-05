Youngkin / Virginia Leaders Receive Briefing from Port of VA on Impacts of Key Bridge Collapse

Governor Glenn Youngkin along with a number of Virginia State and local dignitaries (see below) received a briefing from the Port of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Transportation on the impacts of the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge and Virginia’s response. “Today’s briefing of federal leaders, state leaders, and local leaders by officials at the Port of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Transportation helped us understand Virginia’s capacity and assistance in the aftermath of the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We’ve seen incredible professionalism and collaborative interagency and interstate efforts over the last 10 days in order to aid our friends in Baltimore to keep the supply chain moving, manage the increase in import/export cargo and protect Virginia’s vital role in national and international commerce. I want to thank all involved for the collaborative effort to safeguard our highways and waterways to support the Port’s operations. Hampton Roads residents and all Virginians can be confident we are prepared to manage this and keep trade moving in the face of unforeseen challenges.” Others in attendance: Representative Bobby Scott, Representative Rob Wittman, State Senator Louise Lucas, State Senator Angelia Williams Graves, State Senator Danny Diggs, State Senator Christie New Craig, State Senator Emily Jordan, Delegate Bonita Anthony, Delegate Jackie Glass, Delegate Phil Hernandez, Delegate A.C. Cordoza, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover