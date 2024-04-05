Registration Open For Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Day

Volunteer registration is open for Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake (TPISML), SML’s annual cleanup initiative, which will take place on May 4.

Neighborhood groups, businesses, individuals, families, civic organizations and others are invited to clean up on the shore, on the lake or both, according to Bill Butterfield, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), one of three organizations that organize the initiative.

“This year, we’ll have a minimum of five dumpsters available for debris collected on the water May 4 and 5,” Butterfield said. “From as far up as Hardy Ford Bridge, all the way down to the 4-H Center, there will be a convenient spot for volunteers to dispose of logs and other large debris from the lake.”

The dumpster sites include: Magnum Point Marina, Bay Rock Marina, Walnut Run, Gills Creek Marina and the Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center.

Volunteers who pre-register by April 30 will receive a free T-shirt, work gloves, heavy duty trash bags and an invitation to a post-event celebration dinner at Mango’s on May 8, according to Kristina Sage, executive director of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC), which has organized the event since 1988 in conjunction with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) and SMLA.

“This is one of SML’s most critical initiatives each year because, as a community, volunteers, sponsors and in-kind donors make the lake safer and more beautiful to welcome the upcoming season,” Sage said.

She also pointed out that, if May 4 is not an option, groups and individuals may plan their own cleanup event any time in May and be eligible for the free gloves, trash bags and commemorative shirts (while supplies last).

In addition, businesses and larger groups that organize their own on-the-water cleanup event may apply for reimbursement of up to $400 for costs incurred for dumpster and landfill fees.

SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns said, “This is an amazing chance for business owners, community groups, HOAs and more to engage in an event that truly benefits all residents and visitors to Smith Mountain Lake. Your involvement doesn’t require an extensive time commitment, but the outcomes will be truly rewarding.”

In addition, Take Pride in SML is made possible by the commitment of its sponsors: Appalachian Power Co. (Diamond), Western Virginia Water Authority (Platinum) and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake, Capps Home Building Center, Glenda McDaniel – Long and Foster SML Realty, WyndRose Eco Boutique, Savvy Promos and Turner’s Dock Building (Gold).

For more details and to pre-register, visit TakePrideSML.com.