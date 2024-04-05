4th Annual SML Restaurant Week Set for April 17-30

the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced plans for its 4th Annual SML Restaurant Week, scheduled for April 17-30.

Throughout the nearly two-week window, diners may visit participating restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink and dessert specials. They can also enter to win a number of $25 gift cards to participating restaurants.

According to Erin Stanley, SMLRCC Membership Director and Events Manager, 26 regional restaurants participated in last year’s event, drawing diners from five states and 40 towns/cities.

“We were thrilled with last year’s attendance and the overwhelming positive feedback from both SML locals and visitors who savored the food at our diverse restaurants,” Stanley said. “The participating restaurants were equally delighted.”

The specials will be available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a $25 gift card at participating restaurants.

“This encourages people to sample various establishments,” Stanley explained. “All they need to do is locate the QR code displayed at participating restaurants and complete a short online form for a chance to win.”

The Chamber will promote the event online at SMLRestaurantWeek.com and through a variety of traditional and social media outlets.

Find a link to the most updated list of participating restaurants and more details at SMLRestaurantWeek.com.