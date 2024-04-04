Mill Mountain Theatre To Celebrate 60 Years of Theatrical Excellence

Mill Mountain Theatre will celebrate its upcoming 60th Anniversary Concert – an event commemorating six decades of enriching the cultural landscape of Roanoke. Scheduled to take place April 19th and 20th on the Trinkle Main Stage, the milestone celebration promises an unforgettable experience for theatre enthusiasts and patrons alike.

Established in 1964, Mill Mountain Theatre has been a cornerstone of the performing arts scene, consistently delivering outstanding productions that captivate audiences and inspire creativity. Over the years, the theatre has become synonymous with quality entertainment, fostering local talent and presenting a diverse array of performances ranging from classic plays to contemporary musicals.

Ginger Poole, the Producing Artistic Director of Mill Mountain Theatre, reflects on this momentous occasion, stating, “As we commemorate our 60th anniversary, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of our community and the countless artists who have graced our stage throughout the years. This concert is a celebration of our rich history and a testament to the enduring power of live theatre to unite and uplift We hope our audience family will join the celebration by making a special 60th Birthday gift to MMT. When buying tickets online or at the box office, please add an amount that includes the number “6”, like $6.00, $60.00, $160.00 or $600. Thank you so much for your consideration.” Added Poole.

The Anniversary Concert will feature a specially curated program showcasing highlights from Mill Mountain Theatre’s illustrious past, including beloved songs and memorable scenes from 60 years of iconic productions. Audiences can expect to be transported through time as they relive cherished moments and discover new favorites, all performed by a talented ensemble of performers.

In addition to the captivating performances, the Anniversary Concert offers attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow theatre enthusiasts and reflect on the profound impact Mill Mountain Theatre has had on the community. “It serves as a tribute to the dedication and passion of everyone involved in bringing theatrical magic to life on our stage,” added Poole.

Tickets for the 60th Anniversary Concert are now available for purchase and can be obtained through the Mill Mountain Theatre box office or online at millmountain.org. Don’t miss this extraordinary event celebrating six decades of artistic excellence and innovation at Mill Mountain Theatre.