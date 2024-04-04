Governor’s Pen Enacts Bipartisan Legislation to Fight Fentanyl Crisis

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed SB 469 to combat the Fentanyl crisis in Virginia. This bill strengthens the fight against the alarming and devastating crisis that has inflicted profound harm in the Commonwealth.

“By signing this legislation, we are more resolved, more emboldened, more unified and more focused than ever before to ensure no more Virginians die as a result of this fentanyl epidemic,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are sending a powerful message that Virginia will take critical action against the production and distribution of this horrible poison and we will not tolerate the devastation wrought by this deadly substance.”

“We lose an average of five Virginians every day to fentanyl overdoses. The rise of counterfeit drugs and synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, continue to fuel the drug epidemic gripping the nation right now, but Virginia is fighting back. By enhancing penalties and criminalizing the possession and use of machines to produce counterfeit drugs, we are supplying law enforcement personnel with the tools they need to hold drug dealers accountable for poisoning our communities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“There is nothing more important than keeping our families and communities safe,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I applaud all persons working hard to fight the spread of this illicit drug taking the lives of far too many Virginians.”

Legislators issued the following statements on the bill signing:

“Tragically, virtually every person in the Commonwealth has a family or other close connection to someone who has died of a drug overdose, fentanyl in particular. The Virginia Department of Health reports that almost 79% of drug overdose deaths in our Commonwealth are due to fentanyl. This is unacceptable,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This new law provides three avenues to get at those who are manufacturing and altering these drugs for sale. It’s going to help protect our children and save their lives. I am grateful to my colleagues in the General Assembly, both Democrat and Republican who voted in favor of this bill and I thank the Governor for signing it into law today.”

“Fentanyl overdoses continue to claim an average of five lives a day in Virginia. Near-fatal overdoses from fake pills have even been reported in our schools,” said House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert. “This legislation will give law enforcement another tool to protect our children and families from this scourge.”