WWII Warbird Showcase 2024 Tour in The Mid-Atlantic

Warbird rides available at numerous airports in five states from April through October

Key Cities: Hagerstown, MD, Stratford, CT, Ashland and Warrenton, VA

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) announces its 2024 Tour Schedule which includes a number of airshows and Warbird Showcase events. Most appearances are on weekends and parking and admission at most events are free.

Visitors may choose to ride in various warbirds with prices between $125 and $1,750. Headlining the warbird rides will be a Stinson OY-1 with combat missions in its logbook at the Battle of Saipan. Our Stinson was on the escort carrier White Plains 80 years ago, steaming towards Saipan in the south Pacific.

Warbird rides will include a Fairchild Forwarder which carries up to three passengers, and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit bi-plane. Other warbird ride aircraft may include a TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII, a North American T-6, Grumman AA-1B, and an Aeronca L-3. All warbird appearances are subject to weather, maintenance, and pilot availability. The public can book any ride at the Capital Wing bookings website https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ and flights not sold in advance will be available for sale on site during events.

The Capital Wing is pleased to announce that it will be appearing with the CAF AirPower History Tour in Hagerstown, MD and Stratford, CT where visitors can ride in the Capital Wing Fairchild Forwarder (carries three passengers) or AirPower warbirds like a B-29, B-24, C-45, or P-51. The Capital Wing will also be flying rides with the CAF Airbase Arizona B-17 and B-25 in Ashland, VA and Warrenton VA with its Fairchild Forwarder.

In addition to warbird rides, the public will get a close-up view of several static warbirds at several events including a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only three in the world; a Navion L-17 a post-WWII warbird which served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and a 1942 Douglas C-47 transport, the military version of the iconic DC-3 airliner.

Other attractions at most Warbird Showcase events include the Capital Wing PX (Post eXchange) selling military and aviation themed items, a B-26 twin 50-caliber machine gun turret, and the Law Dawgs food truck.

For more information email [email protected] or go to our new general website https://www.capitalwingcaf.org/.