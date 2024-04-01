Support Us!
Changes Coming to 20th SML Business Expo

The Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo, a trade show open to businesses and consumers, will take place Tuesday, April 9 from 3-7 p.m. at EastLake Community Church.

In addition to moving the event from early May to early April, Chamber officials have other changes in the works for the 20th anniversary of the event.

“We’ve also shifted the event to a Tuesday with late afternoon and evening hours, making it more accessible to those who would like to attend after work,” said Erin Stanley, SMLRCC Membership Director and Events Manager. “One thing we’re not changing, though, is the location.”

For the fourth consecutive year, the Expo in the gymnasium at EastLake Community Church in Moneta, which offers ample room for the 100-plus participating businesses and eliminates concerns about inclement weather.

The Expo is free and open to the public, presenting an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals. Stanley said exhibitors will be eager to provide information on their products and services, answer questions, offer demonstrations, and provide literature and other materials.

Various industries will be represented at the Expo, including medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services, and construction. A number of clubs and civic organizations will also have booths, Stanley said.

More information is available online at visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

