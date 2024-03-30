Youngkin Acts on 107 Bills – Vetoes Cannabis Market Legalization 

Acting on 107 bills Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 100 bills, including bills that strengthen law enforcement’s ability to prosecute child predators and expand Department of Corrections inmate access to quality health services. The Governor vetoed seven bills that would legalize the sale of drugs, weaken public safety, and arbitrarily set labor prices. “The proposed legalization of retail marijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians’ health and safety. States following this path have seen adverse effects on children’s and adolescent’s health and safety, increased gang activity and violent crime, significant deterioration in mental health, decreased road safety, and significant costs associated with retail marijuana that far exceed tax revenue. It also does not eliminate the illegal black-market sale of cannabis, nor guarantee product safety. Addressing the inconsistencies in enforcement and regulation in Virginia’s current laws does not justify expanding access to cannabis, following the failed paths of other states and endangering Virginians’ health and safety,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in his veto statement for HB 698 and SB 448. “Today I am also vetoing bills that would implement drastic wage mandates, raise costs on families and small businesses, jeopardize jobs, and fail to recognize regional economic differences across Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Governor signed 100 bills which included: HB 14 HB 55 HB 59 HB 69 HB 90 HB 105 HB 121 HB 128 HB 131 HB 133 HB 155 HB 163 HB 205 HB 220 HB 223 HB 227 HB 238 HB 255 HB 269 HB 279 HB 281 HB 288 HB 299 HB 380 HB 425 HB 435 HB 441 HB 460 HB 479 HB 501 HB 566 HB 583 HB 595 HB 596 HB 601 HB 652 HB 679 HB 690 HB 712 HB 713 HB 715 HB 730 HB 763 HB 832 HB 870 HB 898 HB 908 HB 1015 HB 1058 HB 1067 HB 1103 HB 1112 HB 1133 HB 1135 HB 1210 HB 1357 HB 1362 HB 1389 HB 1399 HB 1466 HB 1488 HB 1513 HB 1526 SB 13 SB 109 SB 111 SB 112 SB 131 SB 154 SB 261 SB 297 SB 298 SB 342 SB 381 SB 386 SB 399 SB 401 SB 402 SB 412 SB 413 SB 424 SB 425 SB 450 SB 464 SB 521 SB 530 SB 537 SB 545 SB 581 SB 585 SB 630 SB 646 SB 657 SB 658 SB 676 SB 692 SB 702 SB 706 SB 728 SB 731 The full list of signed bills is available here. The Governor Vetoed seven bills which included: HB 698 & SB 448 HB 1 & SB 1 SB 696 HB 157 HB 974 The governor’s full veto statements are available here.