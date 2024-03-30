Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeBusiness
Business

Small Business Owners Applaud Veto of Minimum Wage Increase

0

NFIB State Director Julia Hammond released the following statement in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin‘s veto of House Bill 1/Senate Bill 1, legislation that would have increased the commonwealth’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2026:

“HB1/SB 1 was a solution in search of a problem. Our members, many of whom already are paying well above the minimum wage to recruit and keep a strong workforce, are in the best position to decide how much they can afford to pay.

“Raising the state minimum wage would have put pressure on employers to pay more to stay competitive and forced small businesses to raise prices to cover the costs of the mandate or try to get by with fewer workers.

“Inflation already is making it harder to own, operate, and grow a small business. Raising the minimum wage would have made a bad situation even worse. On behalf of our small business members, I want to thank Governor Youngkin for listening to Virginia’s job creators and vetoing HB 1/SB 1.”

Previous article
Youngkin Acts on 107 Bills – Vetoes Cannabis Market Legalization 
Next article
Governor Youngkin Uses His Veto Pen to Protect Farmers and Lower-skilled Workers 

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known as The Roanoke Star Sentinel, TheRoanokeStar.com is a community-focused news source.

Company

The latest

Appalachian Power Requests to Increase Revenues by $95 million, or 5.1 Percent.

Business 0
Appalachian Power rate review application has been filed with...

Clean Valley Council’s Annual Clean Valley Day To Be Held Saturday, April 6

Community 0
Clean Valley Council has announced that Clean Valley Day...

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Celebrates Park Supporters at Reception in Roanoke

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Guests gather to mark license plate release and discuss...

Search

© 2023 Whisper One Media