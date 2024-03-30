Support Us!
Clean Valley Council’s Annual Clean Valley Day To Be Held Saturday, April 6

0
Clean Valley Council has announced that Clean Valley Day will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 and welcomes both individuals and groups to volunteer for their annual spring cleanup.

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. It is an excellent fun, team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, youth, and church groups. Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your very own neighborhood and help get rid of the litter and make it a cleaner, healthier place for all. All volunteers are given trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers, and vests on request.

Register today at https://www.cleanvalley.org/cleanvalleydaycleanup Let us know where you want to do your cleanup and we will provide the FREE supplies you need.
