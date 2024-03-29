DEVOTIONAL: Evidences For The Resurrection

…He was raised on the third day… 1 Cor. 15:4 (NASB)

The death and resurrection of Jesus are central to the Christian faith. In fact they’re so crucial, Paul wrote to early believers, “If Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith” (1 Cor. 15:14 NIV).

However, some believe Jesus’ Resurrection is a legend, like the mythical lumberjack Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox who purportedly made huge footprints that filled with rainwater and became Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But did you know there is much evidence proving Jesus’ resurrection was an historic reality? Here are just a few.

No one would die for what they know to be false. Among the 12 disciples, most died a violent death for their faith. Living with Jesus for three years and observing Him after His resurrection gave them that death-defying courage. Writer Paul E. Little said, “Men will die for what they believe to be true, though it may actually be false. They do not, however, die for what they know is a lie.” The first witnesses on the scene were women. Although it sounds offensive to our modern sensibilities, in the ancient Middle East, a women’s testimony was not considered admissible in court. For example, second-century critic, Celsus, mocked the resurrection story for its portrayal of the witness of “hysterical female[s].” Some claim the resurrection story was a hoax concocted by the disciples, but if it were a make-believe story designed to sound true, it would have men first on the scene, not women. The Christian church is the largest organization in world history. Within 300 years, a tiny, ragtag band of followers of Jesus had grown to where they overtook the Roman Empire, and later became the spiritual and intellectual engine for Western Civilization. Today, about 2.2 billion people claim Jesus as Lord…approximately one-third of the world population, the largest faith movement in human history.

There are many more evidences for the Resurrection, as listed below. But at the end of the day, the issue is how you will bridge what has been called “the greatest distance on earth…the 18 inches between mind and heart.” It’s one thing to intellectually agree about the Resurrection and Jesus, but have you accepted Him into your volitional center, your heart?

Take the Next Step: Ask God to forgive you of your sins today and invite Him to be Lord and Savior of your life.

Acts 16:31 (NKJV) promises, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved, you and your household.”

Go Deeper:

12 Evidences for the Resurrection of Jesus

Learn more about the importance of Jesus’ death and evidence for the Resurrection here.

Learn more about the importance of women as first witnesses at the empty tomb here.

S.D.G./S.G.D.