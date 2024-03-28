Carilion Announces Launch of Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program

Carilion Clinic’s new Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program received formal approval in January from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The program’s first class will begin this July. This will be Carilion’s 30th graduate medical education program.

“We are thrilled to add this program to our Department,” said Program Director, Jesse Seamon, M.D. “This complements our commitment to medical education and our existing involvement with Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.”

Each year, four residents will be chosen to take part in this five-year orthopaedic surgery residency program. By July 2028, the program will reach capacity with 20 residents.

Of the hundreds of medical students who submitted applications for this first class of residents, 60 were interviewed. Match Day was Friday, March 15, and program leaders were pleased to announce our four new residents:

Richard Feng, Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine

Amritdev Parihar, Indiana University School of Medicine

Nicholas Peterman, Carle Illinois College of Medicine

Rishi Sinha, University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine

“Our program has tremendous offerings for residents to learn and train,” said Jonathan Carmouche, M.D., Vice Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery, “ Whether through orthopaedic trauma at our Level 1 trauma center, our subspecialty care or research opportunities with our Musculoskeletal Education and Research Center (MERC), there are plenty of opportunities for the orthopaedic surgery talent of tomorrow. We’re excited to welcome the first class in July and look forward to their contributions and accomplishments.”