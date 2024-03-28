Bad News: Bradford Pear Trees Are Blooming Again

The Virginia Department of Forestry now offers an exchange program through which landowners can remove a Callery pear and receive a native tree replacement. Learn more about the exchange program.

Pear trees have widely used as ornamental landscape trees since the 1970s. The trees were initially seen as cost-effective, fast-growing, and easy-to-establish additions to the suburban landscape.

Unfortunately, pear trees produce fertile seeds that are readily spread by birds. These wild-growing seedlings are tolerant of harsh growing conditions and thrive in poor soil, which means they can pop up practically anywhere. These seedlings also inherit the genetics of their uncultivated ancestors, developing undesirable characteristics such as sharp thorns.

What makes a species invasive?

Non-native species become invasive when they escape control and begin to cause harm to natural resources, economic activity, or humans.

Bradford pears spread easily and can form dense thickets. These thickets leaf out early and outcompete native plant species growing around them, reducing biodiversity. The sharp thorns that grow on wild-growing pear seedlings make them difficult — and painful — to manage.

Native plant biodiversity provides food and habitat for animals and insects, including native bee species, and contributes to the overall health of Virginia’s natural communities.

Wiseman said “nonnative” does not necessarily mean “invasive,” and some “nonnative” tree species make fine replacements, though he does recommend planting native species when possible.

A few native alternatives to Bradford or other Callery pear cultivars include the following:

Flowering dogwood, Cornus florida

Serviceberry, Amelanchier spp.

Green hawthorn, Crataegus viridis

Chokecherry, Prunus virginiana

White fringe tree, Chionanthus virginicus

A few nonnative alternatives to Bradford or other Callery pear cultivars:

Katsuratree, Cercidiphyllum japonicum

Paperbark maple, Acer griseum

Japanese snowbell, Styrax japonicum

Smoketree, Cotinus coggygria

More information on woody plants in the landscape is available in the Virginia Cooperative Extension publication Selecting Plants for Virginia Landscapes: Showy Flowering Shrubs.

Interested in learning more about gardening? Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners bring the resources of Virginia’s land-grant universities – Virginia Tech and Virginia State University – to the people of the commonwealth. Contact your local Master Gardeners through your Extension office or learn more about gardening in Virginia and the Virginia Extension Master Gardener program.

By Devon Johnson