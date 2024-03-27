Youngkin Acts on 67 Bills / Vetoes 30 That Would Punish Law-Abiding Gun Owners

Governor Glenn Youngkin has taken final action on 67 pieces of legislation, signing 31 bills into law, offering amendments to 6, and vetoing 30 “I swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of Virginia, and that absolutely includes protecting the right of law-abiding Virginians to keep and bear arms,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am pleased to sign four public safety bills which are commonsense reforms with significant bipartisan support from the General Assembly, and offer recommendations to several bills which, if adopted, will make it harder for criminals to use guns in the commission of a violent act.” The Governor signed the following public safety bills into law: HB 36 & SB 44 – Ensures community safety by preventing parents from willfully allowing a child who poses a credible threat of violence to access a firearm. HB 22 & SB 210 – Prohibits the manufacture, transfer, or possession of an auto sear, an illegal device which converts firearms into an automatic weapon. The Governor also signed 27 additional bills. The full list of signed bills is available here. HB 74 HB 85 HB 103 HB 124 HB 522 HB 574 HB 282 HB 586 HB 639 HB 641 HB 719 HB 804 HB 892 HB 1075 HB 1076 HB 1377 HB 1498 SB 5 SB 24 SB 179 SB 213 SB 216 SB 290 SB 554 SB 589 SB 635 SB 644 The Governor amended 6 Bills including: HB 861 & SB 515 Weapons; carrying into hospital that provides mental health services. Under current law, firearms are banned from public hospitals and private hospitals have the ability to ban firearms. The Governor’s recommendation focuses on criminals who transfer firearms to a person receiving mental health treatment at a hospital. SB 363. Firearm; removing, altering, selling, etc., or possessing w/removed, etc., serial number, penalty. The amendment aligns the bill with federal law and federal definitions for serial numbers. HB 173 and SB 100 Plastic firearms and unfinished frames, etc.; manufacture, import, etc. prohibited, penalties. The amendment establishes a knowledge standard for manufacturing, importing, selling, transferring or possessing any plastic firearm and introduces mandatory minimum sentences for the subsequent use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

