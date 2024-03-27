More Than 200 Students to Build Bridges / Race Concrete Canoes at Claytor Lake

Virginia Tech is gearing up to host the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Virginias Student Symposium, marking the first time since 2012 that the university will host this regional competition celebrating civil engineering.

Eleven universities will participate in the three-day event March 28-30 on the Blacksburg campus. It will feature competitions such as a concrete canoe competition that challenges students to race a canoe they designed and built using concrete.

For the steel bridge competition, each student team develops a concept for steel bridge to scan approximately 20 feet and carry 2,500 pounds. The teams must design, plan, and assemble the bridge under timed conditions before being judged on aesthetics and load testing.

Another highlight is the presentation of the Hardy Cross trophy, a traveling trophy that is awarded based on an oral presentation about a civil engineering topic of the competitor’s choice. Virginia Tech’s Johanna Capone won the oral competition at last year’s Virginias Symposium.

Here is what else to expect: