State Fair of Virginia Awards over $36,000 in Youth Scholarships

Twenty-two youth who participated in the 2023 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA livestock and general competitions were awarded a total of $36,084 from the fair’s Applied Scholarship Program. A $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship was available to any youth exhibitor who participated during the State Fair. Additionally, five $2,000 youth development scholarships were offered for participants in any State Fair competition. A $1,000 scholarship also was offered to participants in State Fair 4-H, FFA or youth craft, skill or trade competitions. That scholarship was part of the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment, established in 2018 in memory of W.N. Stoneman Jr. The Stoneman family was active in the fair and other agricultural causes. For the Applied Youth Livestock Scholarships, judging was based on applicants’ livestock show participation, as well as on leadership, community service activities and an essay. The top applicants were chosen based on their written application and a video interview. The scholarships were offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12), Intermediate (13-15) and Seniors (16 and older). Funds allocated for those scholarships represent a portion of proceeds from the eighth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions benefit auction, held Sept. 30, 2023. The winners are: Youth Livestock Scholarships Senior First place: Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $2,890

Second place: Kennah Kerns of Frederick County, $2,409

Third place: James Marshall of Augusta County, $1,927

Honorable mention: Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $1,204

Honorable mention: Isaac Miller of Wythe County, $1,204 Intermediate First place: Abigail Miller of Wythe County, $2,168

Second place: Leslie Linton of Fauquier County, $1,806

Third place: Michael Dudding of Craig County, $1,445

Honorable mention: Emma Wisecarver of Frederick County, $903

Honorable mention: Cooper Joines of Montgomery County, $903 Junior First place: Macyn Beamer of Rockingham County, $2,168

Second place: Kaid Altman of Orange County, $1,806

Third place: Sedona Sifford of Fauquier County, $1,445

Honorable mention: Trinley Robson of Culpeper County, $903

Honorable mention: Emma Grace Shifflett of Madison County: $903 General State Fair Scholarships Youth Development Scholarships Rachel Haile of Hanover County, $2,000

Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $2,000

James Marshall of Augusta County, $2,000

Salem Sifford of Fauquier County, $2,000

Ayla Zook of King George County, $2,000 Gatewood Holland Stoneman Scholarship Kennah Kerns of Frederick County, $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship Bruce Jones of Appomattox County, $1,000 “I was very impressed with the community activities, knowledge, leadership and communication skills demonstrated by these young men and women,” said Lynwood Broaddus, chair of the SFVA Scholarship Committee. He added that he appreciates the individuals and businesses that support the program, “which, in turn, supports the education of our future leaders.” The 2023 Sale of Champions raised over $93,000 to support the fair’s scholarship program. In addition, the annual Black Tie & Boots gala raised over $55,000 to support youth programming. Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 2,333 scholarships and $870,273 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions. The 2024 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.