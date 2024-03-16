State Fair of Virginia Awards over $36,000 in Youth Scholarships

|Twenty-two youth who participated in the 2023 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA livestock and general competitions were awarded a total of $36,084 from the fair’s Applied Scholarship Program.
A $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship was available to any youth exhibitor who participated during the State Fair. Additionally, five $2,000 youth development scholarships were offered for participants in any State Fair competition.
A $1,000 scholarship also was offered to participants in State Fair 4-H, FFA or youth craft, skill or trade competitions. That scholarship was part of the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment, established in 2018 in memory of W.N. Stoneman Jr. The Stoneman family was active in the fair and other agricultural causes.
For the Applied Youth Livestock Scholarships, judging was based on applicants’ livestock show participation, as well as on leadership, community service activities and an essay. The top applicants were chosen based on their written application and a video interview. The scholarships were offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12), Intermediate (13-15) and Seniors (16 and older). Funds allocated for those scholarships represent a portion of proceeds from the eighth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions benefit auction, held Sept. 30, 2023.
The winners are:
Youth Livestock Scholarships
Senior
- First place: Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $2,890
- Second place: Kennah Kerns of Frederick County, $2,409
- Third place: James Marshall of Augusta County, $1,927
- Honorable mention: Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $1,204
- Honorable mention: Isaac Miller of Wythe County, $1,204
Intermediate
- First place: Abigail Miller of Wythe County, $2,168
- Second place: Leslie Linton of Fauquier County, $1,806
- Third place: Michael Dudding of Craig County, $1,445
- Honorable mention: Emma Wisecarver of Frederick County, $903
- Honorable mention: Cooper Joines of Montgomery County, $903
Junior
- First place: Macyn Beamer of Rockingham County, $2,168
- Second place: Kaid Altman of Orange County, $1,806
- Third place: Sedona Sifford of Fauquier County, $1,445
- Honorable mention: Trinley Robson of Culpeper County, $903
- Honorable mention: Emma Grace Shifflett of Madison County: $903
General State Fair Scholarships
Youth Development Scholarships
- Rachel Haile of Hanover County, $2,000
- Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $2,000
- James Marshall of Augusta County, $2,000
- Salem Sifford of Fauquier County, $2,000
- Ayla Zook of King George County, $2,000
Gatewood Holland Stoneman Scholarship
- Kennah Kerns of Frederick County, $1,000
Farm Credit Scholarship
- Bruce Jones of Appomattox County, $1,000
“I was very impressed with the community activities, knowledge, leadership and communication skills demonstrated by these young men and women,” said Lynwood Broaddus, chair of the SFVA Scholarship Committee. He added that he appreciates the individuals and businesses that support the program, “which, in turn, supports the education of our future leaders.”
The 2023 Sale of Champions raised over $93,000 to support the fair’s scholarship program. In addition, the annual Black Tie & Boots gala raised over $55,000 to support youth programming.
Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 2,333 scholarships and $870,273 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.
The 2024 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.