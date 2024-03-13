New Research Will Allow AI to Make Cancer Diagnostics for Pets More Available / Affordable

A pioneering research project led by Ph.D. student Christina Pacholec at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine aims to make significant strides toward revolutionizing lymphoma diagnosis in dogs.

Lymphoma, one of the most common cancers affecting dogs, typically needs multiple vet visits and tests for a correct diagnosis. Traditional methods, such as biopsies, are not only invasive but also costly and time-consuming. This project aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to make cancer diagnostics more accessible and affordable for pet owners.

Leveraging AI to analyze cytological images — examining cell samples under a microscope — could enable early detection of lymphoma through less invasive, quicker, and more cost-effective methods.

Training an AI tool to find cancers

The project’s initial phase is training an AI tool to distinguish between lymphoma-affected and healthy dogs by analyzing cytology images. To achieve this, the team will use over 10,000 lymph node aspirate images already on file at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital for AI training.

For the second phase, the research will focus on the pre-emptive identification of lymphoma. This involves modifying the original AI model using a technique known as transference, enabling it to detect much earlier emerging disease patterns. This adaptation could lead to more timely, earlier interventions and an enhanced approach to managing lymphoma.

Early detection of lymphoma can significantly influence treatment strategies, leading to improved outcomes for affected pets. The testing method, based on cytology, is minimally invasive and could be a low-cost alternative for pet owners. The research aligns with the Spectrum of Care Iniative, to increase the range of affordable diagnostic and treatment options available. This research not only has the potential to transform veterinary medicine but also could offer insights that could benefit human cancer diagnostics.