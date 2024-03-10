SERWAN ZANGANA: The Double Standards of Arab And Muslim Democrats

Arab and Muslim Americans are waking up late from their Utopian dreams and realizing President Joe Biden’s harmful policies and their effects on the Middle East. This can be observed on the Democrat Primary’s election ballots, where many voted “uncommitted” on Super Tuesday.

Many Arab and Muslim Democrats and some other so-called “Progressives” in the Democrat Party voted “uncommitted” to protest President Biden for his support for Israel.

According to a poll conducted by Change Research on behalf of Engage and the Muslim Public Affairs Council, 86% of Muslims in the US voted for Biden in 2020. As the main liberal party in the U.S., the Democrat Party has successfully been able generally to attract Arabs and Muslims for decades to win their votes.

Despite calls from a few Muslim leaders and political activists in America warning against the liberal ideology, the influence of the Democrat politicians has been more powerful than any evidence that the majority of Arabs and Muslims could see. Ironically, most Arabs and Muslims in America have always driven on the left lane of the political highway, and apparently, the other minorities, including many Blacks and Browns, are on the same lane as well.

However, the prominent Black, Muslim-American activist from the 1960s, Malcolm X, warned about liberals in America. Although he perceived both liberals and conservatives as two contenders fighting for power, he specifically pointed out White Liberals which can be observed in today’s Democrat Party.

“The White liberal is the worst enemy to America and the worst enemy to the Black man.” –Malcolm X.

In fact, the Democrat Party can be seen as a true representative of White liberalism as it is cleverly drawing and maneuvering its strategy to continue attracting the minorities in America. Overall, minorities have become a ladder for White liberals’ success. According to Pew Research Center, 92% of Blacks and 59% of Hispanics voted for Biden in 2020.

When you listen carefully, race and religion, specifically Islam, are often mentioned in liberal politicians’ speeches to create an emotional influence on the minorities.

However, Biden – running unopposed – won the Democrat Primary by a large margin on Super Tuesday, the day when voters from 15 States cast their ballots to choose the candidate whom they support from either the Democrat and Republican Parties.

Over the past few years, most Arabs and Muslims in America have not decried President Biden’s broken border security policy and the massive influx of illegal immigrants that has definitely created a crisis for American people, including those immigrants who came here legally. According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s website, U.S. Border Patrol confronted the highest number of 1.7 illegal immigrants in 2021.

Furthermore, Arab and Muslim Americans in the Democrat Party did not oppose Biden’s unwavering support for the Ukraine-Russia war which has cost Americans billions of dollars, and indeed killed thousands of innocent people in both Ukraine and Russia. It is a double standard of Arab and Muslim Democrats who have supported Biden in every unruly action, including the chaotic U.S troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the death of both Americans and Muslim Afghans.

The “uncommitted” vote in the Democrat Primary was generated specifically by the Palestinian politicians and activists. They expressed their outrage against President Biden ONLY because of the war in Gaza. But there protests were too late, as they have already become solid rungs of the ladder for Biden to climb up.

As Benjamin Franklin said, “Life’s tragedy is that we get old too soon and wise too late.”

-Serwan Zangana