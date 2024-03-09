Virginia to Strengthen Child Labor Protections

In a landmark decision, the Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly endorsed House Bill 100. The bill, sponsored by Delegate Holly Seibold, received an impressive 93-0 vote, with one abstention, marking a united front in the House’s commitment to fortify child labor protections. Earlier, on February 28, the Senate unanimously passed the bill with a vote of 39-0. The bill will now be sent to the Governor by the end of the session.

Despite efforts to undermine child labor laws occurring around the nation, Virginia joins a handful of states to take proactive steps to curb child labor violations. The bill raises the civil monetary penalties for employers violating child labor laws and creates a workgroup to assist in outreach to young workers, their families, and employers about child labor protections.

The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy worked with the bill’s patron, Delegate Holly Seibold, to draft the bill and advocate its passage. “The Virginia Interfaith Center was shocked to learn of Virginia’s uptick in child labor violations following submission of a FOIA request and reviewing the more than 500 pages of violations in the last few years,” said Jase Hatcher, Economic Justice Program Manager for the Virginia Interfaith Center.

“I was honored to carry this important bill to help tackle the dramatic increase in child labor exploitation in Virginia. I look forward to working with the Department of Labor and Industry as well as community partners to ensure our youth are protected from exploitation, work in safe conditions with limited and fair hours, are aware of their legal rights and have the opportunity to grow up and live happy and healthy lives,” said Delegate Holly Seibold.

The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy has just released a report on child labor violations in Virginia. To read the report please click here.