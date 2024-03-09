Celebrating The Arts in Roanoke: Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents Dance Español

Southwest Virginia Ballet (SVB) is proud to present Dance Español, a unique program in partnership with Roanoke City Public Schools. This innovative initiative, led by SVB’s Artistic Director Pedro Szalay, integrates academic concepts, Spanish language learning, and choreographed movement into a captivating performance.

What is Dance Español?

This year-long program engages over 200 fourth-graders from five Roanoke City elementary schools. It fosters discipline, dedication, and self-awareness in students while providing a fun and enriching learning experience.

A Celebration of Collaboration: The program culminates in a special performance featuring the song "It's Here," a collaboration with the Roanoke Arts Commission that celebrates the vibrant arts scene in Roanoke.

A Platform for Young Talent: Witness the incredible teamwork and talent of participating fourth-graders alongside dancers from the Southwest Virginia Ballet Junior Company.

Don’t Miss the Performance!

This free community event takes place on Wednesday, March 20th at 7:00 pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

About Southwest Virginia Ballet

For over 33 years, Southwest Virginia Ballet has been a cornerstone of the Roanoke Valley’s arts scene. Renowned for its commitment to artistic excellence in classical dance, costuming, and instruction, SVB offers a range of professional-caliber productions and recitals. The company’s talented dancers have captivated audiences with performances of The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, and many more. Beyond the stage, SVB dancers contribute to the community through performances at fairs, festivals, and educational programs. Alumni of the program have gone on to successful professional dance careers across the United States and Europe.

For more information on SVB performances and events, visit their website at www.svballet.org.