VA Tech Alumni Farming Families Make Conservation A Priority

What do a sustainable grass-based livestock farm in Loudoun County, a fifth-generation former tobacco farm in Pittsylvania County, and a fourth-generation cattle farm in Louisa County have in common?

They are all Hokie-owned and operated family farms that are doing their part to preserve Virginia’s waterways and natural resources.

Three Virginia Tech alumni families recently earned Virginia Clean Water Farm Awards from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The awards recognize up to 10 farmers from among the commonwealth’s 47 soil and water districts whose conservation practices and dedication to protecting natural resources make them role models for producers across Virginia.

Though their backgrounds and approaches are different, these families demonstrate a commitment to soil, water, and land conservation on their farms.