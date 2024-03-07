Students Spice Up Safety for Raw Agricultural Products

Who doesn’t like the world’s most luxurious nut? Macadamia nuts melt in your mouth with every buttery bite.

But whatever your opinion on macadamia nuts, it’s important that dried fruits, nuts, and spices are free from bacteria that may cause human disease, as these raw agricultural products are an important component of food systems across the globe.

When foods such as sesame seeds, tree nuts, and spices are grown, they can pick up germs from the soil, water, or wildlife. Even during the process of getting these foods ready for us to eat, such as removing the outer shell of a nut, germs can sneak in. That’s why it’s vital to make sure these foods are safe before they get to our kitchen tables or into our mouths.

And that’s exactly what Monica Ponder, professor of food science and technology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Tom Diller, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering, are doing with a four-year, $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

A popular method of ensuring that these raw agricultural products are safe to eat is to use steam, kind of like a giant pressure cooker, to heat the food and kill the germs.

But it’s not just about heating the food. It’s important to heat it just right so that enough heat energy is transferred to kill common bacterial pathogens such as salmonella, making it safe to eat. To do this, food scientists are working with engineers to learn more about how heat transferred from saturated steam moves through different types of foods. They’re using new tools, special sensors, to measure the temperature and amount of heat energy better and ensure even distribution. These tools have not been used for food products in the past.