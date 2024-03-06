Virginia State Parks to Hire More Than 1,000 Rangers

Virginia State Parks invites job seekers interested in summer seasonal and hourly wage positions to explore the opportunities available at parks across the state.

Whether someone enjoys working outdoors, sharing their educational or historical expertise, or planning events and programs, Virginia State Parks offers a range of seasonal and wage positions that will allow job seekers to build new life skills, enjoy unique experiences, and gain knowledge that is valuable inside and outside of the state park system.

Daily duties, pay rates and employment dates will vary depending on the position and park’s needs. Seasonal and wage positions can lead to full-time careers, so opportunities for advancement are possible. Jobs in demand include:

Administrative assistant

Contact ranger

Education support specialist

Food service ranger

Groundskeeper

Housekeeping ranger

Lifeguard

Maintenance ranger

Office assistant

Park interpreter

Trades technician

“Working at Virginia State Parks isn’t just a job; it’s a gateway to purposeful engagement with nature, a platform for fostering community connections, and an opportunity to leave a lasting impact on both visitors and the environment,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “Join us in preserving the natural beauty of Virginia while shaping unforgettable experiences for all who wander through our parks.”

For more information about seasonal, wage and full-time opportunities and to apply, please go to virginiastateparks.gov/jobs.