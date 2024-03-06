Griffith Announces Start of 2024 Congressional Art Competition 

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement announcing the beginning of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition in the Ninth District:

“Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students. It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students, one of whom will have the chance to have his or her work displayed in the Capitol. Last year, Katelyn Wheatley of Carroll County High School won the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Her artwork is entitled ‘Highland Ponies.’

“The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Landmarks of Virginia’s Ninth District.’ I look forward to seeing how the young artists of the Ninth District will use their talents in exploration of this theme.”

Interested students must submit a photograph of their original artwork to either the Christiansburg or Abingdon district office by 5:00 pm on Monday, April 15 for consideration. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a Ninth District office or visiting https://morgangriffith.house.gov.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. In addition, the second and third place selections will be on display in one of the Ninth District offices.

To read the complete listing of rules and guidelines or download the Student Release Form for the Congressional Art Competition, please visit https://morgangriffith.house.gov. Faculty or students with any additional questions about the competition may contact Josh Hess at (540) 381-5671 or by email at [email protected].