Fralin Institute Digs Into Mysteries of The Brain / Emerging Science Behind Weight-loss Drugs

When the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute was launched, neuroscience was a focus from the outset. In addition to the expertise and passion for brain research shared by founding Executive Director Michael Friedlander and the other researchers who helped start the institute, there was an equal dedication for sharing that passion with the public.

That took the form of Brain School, which has become an annual celebration of the brain and an exploration of the neuroscience research taking place at the Heath Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke.

“Everyone is interested in knowing about their brain,” said Friedlander, who is also Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology. “One area of research we are excited to talk about this year is how newly developed therapeutic drugs meant to help people with Type 2 diabetes affect the brain and have some unexpected spillover effects on other aspects of behavior and health.”

This year’s presentation and panel discussion “The Craving Brain: Food and Drugs” features two research leaders who are seeking a better understanding of why some Type 2 diabetes medications — semaglutides and tirzepatides, commonly known by trade names such as Ozempic and Mounjaro — have been linked to weight loss and reduced alcohol cravings.

Sharing the stage to talk about food, addiction, and the brain are Warren Bickel, the Virginia Tech Carilion Behavioral Health Research Professor at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, and Alexandra DiFeliceantonio, assistant professor at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute who researches the effect of ultra-processed foods on the brain. They led a team of Virginia Tech researchers studying the Type 2 diabetes drugs and alcohol use; their work was published Nov. 28 in Scientific Reports.

Bickel is also director of the research institute’s Addiction Recovery Research Center and Center for Health Behaviors Research, and DiFeliceantonio is an associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research.

While the institute has more than 40 research teams focused on a wide range of biomedical and health sciences research — brain health, heart health, children’s health, cancer, and more — Brain School crosses many of those areas. Faculty members and graduate students from several of those teams will share their science in interactive exhibits.