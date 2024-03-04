Blue Ridge Literacy To Hold 18th Annual Scrabble Tournament

Blue Ridge Literacy‘s annual team-based Scrabble Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 13, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Roanoke. Doors open at 5:00 pm, with play beginning promptly at 6:00 pm.

The Scrabble Tournament is BRL’s biggest fundraiser and features exciting play, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar (beer and wine). Play is team-based, with three persons per team, and ALL LEVELS of players are encouraged to join us!

The cost is $120 per team. Individuals interested in being placed on a team can sign up for $40. For more information, please contact the BRL office at 540-265-9339 or register online at blueridgeliteracy.org. If calling, please have the following information:

The names of those playing

Your team name (for example, “Triple Trouble”)

Your team’s level of play (beginning, intermediate, advanced)

This event is a GREAT way to have fun, enjoy good food, meet new people, and help the cause of literacy. Register Now — Limited Seating Available.