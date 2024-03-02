Support Us!
Salem V-A Health Care System to hold Veteran Town Hall

The Salem VA Health Care System will hold a Town Hall for Veterans Friday, March 26 beginning at 2 p.m. in the Bldg. 5 Auditorium. Hospital leadership as well as representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Veterans who cannot attend the Town Hall are encouraged to submit questions by emailing: [email protected]

Vietnam-era Veterans who would have not received a Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative pin and would like to have one presented during the Town Hall, should reach out at the email above to schedule a pin presentation during the event.

Veteran Town Hall meetings are conducted quarterly. Meetings this year will be held March 26 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday June 5, at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday September 24 at 2 p.m.

