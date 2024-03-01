Roaring Run Recreation Area Temporarily Closed For Repairs

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will conduct work to improve the Roaring Run Recreation Area entrance on the Eastern Divide Ranger District. The recreation area will be closed from Monday, March 11, through Friday, April 12, 2024, for maintenance and repair work.

This project will provide improved public access. Work will include the replacement of the deteriorating timber bridge superstructure that serves the access road to Roaring Run Recreation Area. The new bridge superstructure will be concrete pre-cast beams.

“Roaring Run is a popular recreation site, and the entrance has accumulated wear and tear over time,” said District Ranger Beth Christensen. “We appreciate the patience of our community members while we address these necessary repairs.”

Funding for this bridge replacement was provided through the Great American Outdoors Act. For additional information about the Forest Service’s implementation of the Great American Outdoors Act, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/ managing-land/gaoa

For more details, or inquiries on how to volunteer to assist with recreation improvement activities, please contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District at 540-552-4641.