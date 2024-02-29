Support Us!
Roanoque Baroque Concert To Present J.S. Bach's The Passion According to St. John

J.S. Bach’s The Passion According to St. John is a towering masterpiece of the Baroque era of choral and orchestral works of all time. This masterpiece will be presented with musical ensembles of the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir, The Roanoke Valley Choral Society, and choirs of St. John Lutheran and First Evangelical Presbyterian Churches.

The work features reflective chorales, choruses, solos arias and text from the Gospel of John which will heighten the listener’s personal connection to the historical story.

Michael Shasberger serves as Artistic Director for Roanoque Baroque. Patricia Kelley Trail serves as Conductor for The Roanoke Valley Choral Society.

Performance: J.S. Bach’s The Passion According to St. John

– Friday, March 29 @ 7:00 P.M.
– First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St.; Roanoke, VA 24014

Free Access with suggested contribution of $20 and plenty of free parking! Tickets are available at the door.

The performance will last approximately two hours.

