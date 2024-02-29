Rare Disease Day Brings Worldwide Attention to More Than 7,000 Diseases

On Feb. 29, the Wells Fargo Tower and Berglund Center in downtown Roanoke will be illuminated with a show of pink, green, purple, and blue. The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC as well as Wells Fargo’s Martin, Hopkins & Lemon and the City of Roanoke are joining together in an effort to shine a light on important but uncommon diseases in a global observance of Rare Disease Day, which takes place annually on the last day of February.

Advances in testing and increasingly accurate molecular diagnostics are expanding researchers’ understanding of conditions with patient populations of 200,000 or less. The National Institutes of Health reports that rare diseases affect about 30 million people in the United States — almost 1 in 10 Americans.

Many of those are children, who often will struggle with the challenges of these disorders throughout their lives. These disorders touch thousands of families in Virginia, including in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, has learned of their struggles first-hand as a member of the Virginia Department of Health’s Rare Disease Council. The council advises the General Assembly and the Office of the Governor on the needs of individuals with rare diseases.

Friedlander also has served as the past chair of the national centers for intellectual disabilities and developmental disorders, on the scientific advisory board of Parents and Infants of Children with Kernicterus, as well as carried out his own research on early development of the brain and the effects of experience and injury on brain plasticity.

While caregivers and families need immediate support, Friedlander said Virginia Tech’s health science researchers also want to provide long-term hope by working to better understand the causes and mechanisms of many rare disease, facilitating innovations in diagnostics and treatments. “We are taking a global approach, working across disciplines and between partner institutions, coordinating our work with efforts of scientists worldwide,” he said.

For many rare genetic conditions, the cause can be traced to changes in a single gene. Rare diseases often share molecular signaling pathways of more common conditions, =so by studying them researchers can develop a better understanding the mechanisms of a wide range of diseases. Some of the scientists working on rare and uncommon diseases at Virginia Tech include the following:

Cancer is another area of focus at Virginia Tech. Nearly 1 in 8 adult cancer patients in the U.S. have a rare form of cancer. They can be challenging to identify, often resulting in delayed diagnosis after symptom onset. Even after diagnosis, treatment options and clinical trials are more limited.

Glioblastoma affects fewer than 50,000 patients in the United States. Several teams of Virginia Tech researchers are targeting aggressive brain cancers, as well as other types of cancer.

Samy Lamouille, an assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, is testing a novel therapeutic approach to eradicate glioblastoma cancer stem cells. Acomal, a cancer research startup company he co-founded with Professor Robert Gourdie, shows potential in providing therapy for aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and triple negative breast cancer.

On the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C., Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Assistant Professor Kathleen Mulvaney investigates malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors, which affect fewer than 50,000 patents in the U.S. Symptoms can appear in infancy.

Associate Professor Jennifer Munson has developed a novel 3D tissue-engineered model of the glioblastoma microenvironment to help learn why the tumors return and how best to eradicate them. She and collaborators founded a company, Cairina Inc., to provide personalized treatment and improve outcomes for patients with aggressive gliomas.

Zhi Sheng an assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, is exploring new therapies for glioblastoma multiforme.

Fewer than 1 percent of children diagnosed with diffuse midline pontine glioma, an aggressive and rare form of pediatric brain cancer, are still alive within five years of diagnosis. Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Assistant Professor Jia-Ray Yu, who is based at the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus, is investigating the biology of two enzymes that show promise as targets for combination therapies to treat pediatric brain cancer. His lab also investigates how these enzymes are involved in Sotos and Rauch-Steindl syndromes, two rare pediatric developmental disorders with no cures.

Researchers continue to make progress, but fewer than 500 rare diseases have Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments. Because the number of people affected by any one diagnosis is small, there is little economic incentive to invest the millions of dollars needed for research and clinical trials to develop effective therapies. The National Institutes of Health also reports that those with rare conditions experience medical costs three to five times higher than for more common illnesses.

“While each of these diseases are rare, they touch us all in many ways,” Friedlander said. Better understanding of the causes of rare disease — including genetic, epigenetic and environmental factors — could benefit rare disease patients and their caregivers. “And by better understanding these less common illness, we can learn more about human health across a broad spectrum of conditions,” he said, “and expand on discoveries and therapies for more common disorders.”

By Leigh Anne Kelley