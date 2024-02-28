SERWAN ZANGANA: True Americans Embrace Peace As They Reject Biden’s Policy

The US Senate recently passing the $95 billion aid package Bill for Ukraine and Israel by is not a happy moment for Americans. While our politicians are fighting for the world, they are failing in engineering the path to a bright horizon for Americans. The “Good Old Boys” in the Senate are good for all the nations across the world but America! This aid package bill will not be the last to pass and, in fact, most of it would be a waste of American taxpayers’ dollars.

“With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waiver, will not falter, will not fail,” Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said (PBS News). If Sen. Schumer is living in a different world, in fact, Americans are living in this world and feeling the pain of the American leadership’s failure in the world. Unfortunately, the United States’ leadership is in a dilemma as the American leaders hold the nation’s steering wheel and go downhill.

The philosophy of beefing up the military or funding the so-called nation-allies in order to strengthen America’s leadership across the world has no solid foundation. The United States is struggling with the current situations in the Middle East, Ukraine-Russia, and Iran. The government must realize the national dilemma and give domestic issues serious consideration. In fact, the national crises can contribute to a nation’s collapse as the foreign nations can also exploit our domestic issues.

It is noteworthy that many domestic issues and crisis in the former Soviet Union (USSR) contributed to the collapse of that country. Despite its powerful military forces, strong intelligence agencies, advanced weapons and military equipment at that time, the government failed and the system completely collapsed even without any intervention of a major military operation.

However, the Senate aid package Bill was recently passed by the majority Democrats and 22 Republicans. The package included funding various nationalities, such as the Ukrainians, the Israelis, the Palestinians in Gaza, and the East Asians…except the Americans. Sadly, this is the United States’ Government policy that places the Americans in the back seat.

Seemingly, America today needs more like Rosa Parks not to only refuse to give up the bus seat but not to give up America.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Ukraine would be granted $60 billion, Israel $14.1 billion, and $9.2 billion would be sent to Gaza and West Bank for humanitarian assistance, and American allies in the Indo-Pacific would receive $8 billion. It is worth noting that only $400 million would be spent on some nonprofit organizations and places of worship to increase the security and protect them from so-called hate crimes. Also, agencies fighting criminal organizations that are involved in fentanyl dealing would be included in the $400 million fund.

Clearly, except for the $400 million that supposedly some American groups and organizations benefit from, Americans receive no share from their own money. And in fact, our own border security was not included as the Republicans demanded and later backed off for various reasons. Apparently, the Senate Republicans are not firm on the issues against the Democrats.

Evidently, border security has only been politicized in the United States. A quick look at some nations across the world, in general, show they do maintain their own border security. For example, on October, 2023, Iraq and Iran agreed to control their border, and as a first step Iraq had completed fencing the border about 127 miles long (The Cradle News). Saudi Arabia built a fence along its border with Iraq in 2014 (Al Jazeera). However, there is no sovereign nation that has a broken security system and supported by its lawmakers. The Democrats-Republicans political conflict has resulted in a great impact on American lives.

On February 13, President Joe Biden in the White House defended the aid package bill and encouraged the House Republicans to pass it. “It’s time for the House Republicans to do the same thing: to pass this Bill immediately, so stand for decency, stand for democracy…” According to President Biden, funding the wars which result in more deaths, increasing the U.S. national debt, and ignoring the seriousness of American calamities, as results of this aid package, are President Biden’s definitions of “decency” and “democracy”!

One should remember the English writer, George Orwell’s quote, “Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

Since Biden’s intention is to have Congress pass this aid package, he blocked the actual true America by saying, “In moments like this, we have to remember who we are. We’re the United States of America.”

In fact, no one has forgotten that the true Americans embrace peace as they oppose the current Administration’s policy, and they will remember President Biden and the majority of the politicians as warmongers.