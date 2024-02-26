Shamrock Hill Run Returns to Roanoke Catholic School

Roanoke Catholic School has announced the return of one of Roanoke’s most beloved – and luckiest! – races with the Shamrock Hill Run this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Hosted by Roanoke Catholic School, the Shamrock Hill Run 5K (along with a 1-mile fun run) resumes on Saturday, March 16, at 9:00 a.m.

Both the 5K and Fun Run will start and end at Roanoke Catholic, and feature an all-new route that winds its way through Gainsboro and Lick Run Greenway. Chip-timing will be provided by Run Roanoke. Medals will be awarded in all men’s and women’s age groups, along with special prizes to the best St. Patrick’s Day costumes following the race at the Celtic-themed awards ceremony in Roanoke Catholic’s Gillespie Family Gymnasium. Participants as well as the general public are invited.

Race registration through March 4 is $20; after March 4 is $25. All proceeds benefit Roanoke Catholic School.

For 30 years the Shamrock Hill Run served as one of the first races of the year – a tradition for all ages and abilities – until the pandemic cancelled it in 2020. In more recent years, Roanoke Catholic has hosted Celtic Fest on the Hill as the family-friendly, all-things-Celtic celebration following the downtown Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day parade. For 2024 however, we are returning to the longstanding tradition of the Shamrock Hill Run in the hopes that next year we can combine both new and old traditions.

“As a school founded 135 years ago this year by families of Irish and Scottish immigrants, Roanoke Catholic has always cherished St. Patrick’s Day,” said Megan Potter, interim head of school. “We’re thrilled to bring back this iconic event for the region.”