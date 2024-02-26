Group Champions Collaboration in “The Invasive Alien Species Space”

Invasive alien species are all around us . . .

They come in the form of plants, animals, or microorganisms that are introduced, intentionally or unintentionally, into areas where they are not native and cause negative environmental, economic, or cultural harm. In fact, 60 percent of global extinctions have been caused, solely or alongside other drivers, by invasive alien species, according to the Assessment Report on Invasive Alien Species and Their Control.

Produced by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in 2023, the assessment is the first comprehensive global report on invasive alien species and their control. It includes the contributions of about 200 experts around the globe, including Jacob Barney, director of the Virginia Tech’s Invasive Species Working Group.

“I am very proud of being able to contribute to the global record,” said Barney, professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences. “Getting accurate information on an issue of global significance takes global input so it’s not something any sole researcher or institution can do well [independently]. This report nicely demonstrates how colleagues from across the world can work on something together to help address a problem.”

In recognition of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, Feb. 26-March 3, invasive species experts will come together in Washington, D.C., and virtually across North America with government officials and agency leaders to discuss prevention and management priorities.

The Invasive Species Working Group will host a watch party for the Invasive Species Language Workshop, a two-hour live webinar Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in 118 Steger Hall. Registration is required, and the event is currently only open to Virginia Tech faculty, staff, and students.

Invasive species researchers and science communication professionals will share best practices for communicating biological invasions to scientists, stakeholders, and the public.

In addition to informing U.S. policymakers, the assessment report serves as a resource to guide countries, communities, and international organizations and represents a pivotal step toward advancing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The framework, adopted by the United Nations in December 2022, aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 while reducing the rate of introduction and establishment of invasive alien species by at least 50 percent.

Act locally, think globally

One of the primary functions of Barney’s work with the Invasive Species Working Group at Virginia Tech is to raise public awareness of invasive species, both globally and locally, through outreach and education workshops. Such activities include displaying hemlock trees that are infested with wooly adelgids or crayfish from local waters to demonstrate the diversity of invasive species in our local landscape.