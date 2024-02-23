Support Us!
Opera Roanoke Presents “The Marriage of Figaro”

Opera Roanoke proudly brings one of the greatest of all operatic treasures to life, with a gorgeous and witty fully-staged production of The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s timeless and irrepressible masterpiece that levels the playing field between members of 18th-century aristocracy and the lovable human beings who are their servants.

Boasting music that is as recognizable as it is perfect, time flies during this joyous romp through Figaro and Susanna’s wedding day. As a comedic drama, it is unmatched in all the repertoire, with every character infused by Mozart with an unmatched personality. But in the end, Mozart unites all classes and struggling parties with music that is as astonishing as anything ever composed for the stage.

More info: www.operaroanoke.org

