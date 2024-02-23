Friendship House Roanoke Announces First-In-Nation Launch Of Link2Hope

Friendship House Roanoke is excited to announce the launch of Link2Hope in Roanoke, the first city in the nation to have access to this innovative online platform whose mission is to build circles of support around those in our community who are struggling.

Friendship House will host the Link2Hope launch event on

February 29, from 12-1 pm,

at The Loft at First Baptist Roanoke.

Community leaders will be introduced to Link2Hope and hear stories of how Link2Hope is already making a difference in our community since its soft release in April 2023.

Many in our community are struggling financially, emotionally, and spiritually. Too often they try to find a way forward but are alone and need encouragement and sometimes a helping hand. Link2Hope goes beyond handouts by putting a focus on relationships. Link2Hope assists individuals to find local resources, and to connect with a broader caring community.

Link2Hope users include individuals who are struggling, volunteers, circles of friends and family, advocates, churches, nonprofits, local agencies, and businesses. In this secure platform, any user can:

post and meet needs,

connect to local service providers and churches,

find upcoming events,

access learning resources that meet their needs, and much more.

“We are thrilled about the public launch of Link2Hope Roanoke,” says Aaron Dowdy, Executive Director of Friendship House. “We strive to equip our churches and volunteers with resources to walk alongside our neighbors in need in a meaningful and truly helpful way. We also labor to connect our isolated and marginalized neighbors with a loving community of Christ followers. Link2Hope Roanoke is able to help with that! With the public launch, we look forward to providing opportunities and serving as a bridge between the church community and our neighbors in need.”

Link2Hope Roanoke is the product of Meet The Need of Tampa, FL who developed Link2Hope. In late 2020, Restoring Hope Roanoke (now a part of Friendship House) was invited to join in the development process and to be the first city in the nation to put it to use. Meet The Need looks forward to being able to offer Link2Hope to other ministries across the nation.

Whether you are an individual in need of assistance, a volunteer wanting to get involved, or an organization looking to help, visit www.link2hoperoanoke.org for more information about the platform.

Friendship House Roanoke has served the Roanoke Valley for 80+ years. Located in Old Southwest Roanoke, we work alongside local Christian churches to faithfully serve the surrounding neighborhood with the teaching, grace and mercy found in the gospel of Jesus Christ. Friendship House serves our Roanoke neighbors through a weekly food pantry and clothes closet, a year-round afterschool program, work preparedness and financial management classes, Link2Hope, and refugee welcoming services such as English classes and teams of welcomers.