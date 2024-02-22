SML Regional Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Leadership Academy class

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) has announced that 17 emerging business leaders have been accepted into its Leadership Academy for 2024.

The 12-month program aims to cultivate a well-rounded group of informed and dedicated individuals ready to take on leadership roles in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. According to SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns, the initiative is designed to address the region’s future needs.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the exceptional individuals comprising the class of 2024—a diverse and dynamic group hailing from various professional backgrounds and industries,” Bruns said. “Throughout the coming year, they’ll have the opportunity to learn from and connect with outstanding community leaders, delving into critical topics like government affairs, manufacturing, education, economic development, history and culture, and recreation, tourism, and hospitality.”

The SMLRCC Leadership Academy Class of 2024:

Robin Altice

The Claiborne Bed & Breakfast

Daniel Brown

Bedford County 911

Kevin Bugg

Bugg Agency State Farm

Jodie Byrd

Ridge View Bank

Faith Carter

Drifters

Kimberly Diehl

SML Heating & Air

Eric Eberth

National Financial Services

Chad Green

Cox Communications

Jason Hodnett

Mango’s Bar & Grill

Barry Jarrett

American National Bank

Brian Martin

Bedford County Parks & Recreation

Pam Martin

Magnets USA

Maegan Mitchell

Bethlehem United Methodist Church

John Perez

Mariners Landing

Amanda Robertson

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

Inge Terrill

Phoebe Needles Center

Rebecca Ventola

Franklin County Public Library

For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].