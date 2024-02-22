SML Regional Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Leadership Academy class

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) has announced that 17 emerging business leaders have been accepted into its Leadership Academy for 2024.
The 12-month program aims to cultivate a well-rounded group of informed and dedicated individuals ready to take on leadership roles in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. According to SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns, the initiative is designed to address the region’s future needs.
“We’re thrilled to introduce the exceptional individuals comprising the class of 2024—a diverse and dynamic group hailing from various professional backgrounds and industries,” Bruns said. “Throughout the coming year, they’ll have the opportunity to learn from and connect with outstanding community leaders, delving into critical topics like government affairs, manufacturing, education, economic development, history and culture, and recreation, tourism, and hospitality.”
The SMLRCC Leadership Academy Class of 2024:
Robin Altice
The Claiborne Bed & Breakfast
Daniel Brown
Bedford County 911
Kevin Bugg
Bugg Agency State Farm
Jodie Byrd
Ridge View Bank
Faith Carter
Drifters
Kimberly Diehl
SML Heating & Air
Eric Eberth
National Financial Services
Chad Green
Cox Communications
Jason Hodnett
Mango’s Bar & Grill
Barry Jarrett
American National Bank
Brian Martin
Bedford County Parks & Recreation
Pam Martin
Magnets USA
Maegan Mitchell
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
John Perez
Mariners Landing
Amanda Robertson
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
Inge Terrill
Phoebe Needles Center
Rebecca Ventola
Franklin County Public Library
For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].