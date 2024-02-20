Support Us!
36th Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Day Set for May 4th

Fran Koch returns to shore via kayak after collecting debris on the water during Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake 2021.

Organizers of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake, SML’s annual cleanup initiative, have announced the event will take place on May 4 at various locations around the lake.

Neighborhood groups, businesses, families, civic organizations and others are invited to participate in the organized event or plan their own cleanup anytime in May.

“For now, we’re asking residents, business owners, community organizations and visitors who want to participate to mark their calendars while the TPISML committee nails down details such as dumpster sites,” said Kristina Sage, executive director of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC), which has organized the event since 1988 in conjunction with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) and the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA).

As in past years, volunteers who pre-register will receive a free T-shirt, work gloves, heavy duty trash bags and an invitation to a post-event celebration dinner.

SMLA President Bill Butterfield also noted that TPISML is looking to add members to its organizing committee to help coordinate debris collection sites, signage, supplies, the volunteer appreciation dinner and other tasks.

“It’s a great opportunity for business owners, community organizations, clubs and individuals to get involved in an event that truly benefits everyone who lives here, works here or enjoys our beautiful lake in any way,” Butterfield said. “It’s not a huge commitment, and your efforts will reap great rewards.”

For more details, visit TakePrideSML.com.

Gratitude Is Owned To Brave “Roanoke 10” Lady Swimmers
Medal of Honor Competes for Preservation Funding; Public Votes Feb 20 – March 3  

