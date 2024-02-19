ROBERT L. MARONIC: What Did Bill Clinton and Gavin Newsom Discuss In Tamarindo, Mexico? 

Special counsel Robert Hur’s 388-page report, which was released on February 8, has effectively ended Joe Biden’s quest for another four years in the White House. Whether Biden remains president for the rest of his term is increasingly problematic.

During Hur’s five-hour interview last October 8 and 9, Biden incredibly could not remember when he was vice president or what year his son Beau died. Hur did not need to be a neurologist to realize that Biden had a “poor memory.”

As commander in chief Biden’s “poor memory” is not very reassuring considering that he has the authority to either initiate or respond to a sudden nuclear attack.

During Biden’s February 8 press conference, he embarrassingly confused the two presidents of Egypt and Mexico, and sadly could not remember the word “Hamas” when speaking about the war in Gaza.

Biden has “misspoke” and made “gaffes” countless times since January 20, 2021. Despite what his doctors at the White House and Walter Reed Hospital have said, the president strongly appears to be in the early stages of senility.

This is generally public knowledge unless someone exclusively watches such legacy media as CBS, CNN or MSNBC (among many others) for the last three years.

Evidence of Biden’s cognitive decline is now presented almost daily. So, if the president does not soon resign, the only solution is for his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Unfortunately, the problem of invoking the 25th Amendment is that Biden’s removal would still need Congressional approval. The president’s ouster would require a “two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” (Section 4)

I strongly suspect that there are a lot of House and Senate Democrats who do not want Vice President Kamala Harris to become president, and value their own partisan politics and power much more than the national interest.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) perfectly exemplifies this latter attitude. He mendaciously stated like a true sycophant on February 13 that Biden’s “mental acuity is great” and “all this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong.”

In plain words, do not believe your lying eyes and ears.

The question now is who might replace Biden at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22.

That question may have already been answered on January 5 in Tamarindo, Mexico. That is when Democratic kingmaker Bill Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) met at the exclusive Four Seasons Resort on the Pacific Ocean.

The meeting between Biden and Newsom, which occurred over a month before the release of the Hur report, was certainly not a chance encounter. I also doubt that they both were at the five-star resort for sun and fun.

Why these two savvy politicians met in one of the most dangerous countries in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela and Haiti is beyond my understanding. Afterall, Mexico is a narco state where “criminals kill with impunity.”

According to the New York Times, Mexico is a country where “less than 4 percent of criminal investigations are ever solved … and about 92 percent of crimes went unreported in 2022.”

Perhaps they should have met in a remote Canadian Rocky Mountain resort or somewhere off the grid in much safer California? From a Secret Service perspective either of these two places would have been far more secure than Tamarindo, Mexico.

What was discussed between Clinton and Newsom is pure speculation, but I highly suspect that they were planning who might replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee this August.

That replacement is obviously Gavin Newsom.

When historians in the future write about the downfall of Joe Biden in 2024. I suspect they will say that his true downfall began at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico.

– Robert L. Maronic