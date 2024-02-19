Support Us!
Gov. Youngkin To Highlight Statewide Events Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary

0

As Virginia gears up for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, Governor Glenn Youngkin will participate in an event showcasing the exciting commemorative plans in store for the Commonwealth in 2024 and beyond. The Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) will also announce the formation of the VA250 Honorary Leadership Council, uniting Governor Youngkin and VA250 National Honorary Chair Carly Fiorina, all nine living former governors, the state’s congressional delegation, the Lt. Governor, the Attorney General, the Speaker of the House of Delegates, and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate of Virginia. This esteemed group will serve as a guiding force for the commemoration, ensuring its authenticity and inclusivity.

The program will unfold within the hallowed walls of historic St. John’s Church  where the embers of revolution first ignited nearly 250 years ago. Standing upon the very ground where Patrick Henry proclaimed his immortal words, “Give me liberty or give me death,” the event will culminate in a stirring reenactment of this iconic speech, serving as a potent reminder of the sacrifices and unwavering resolve that birthed our nation.

Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, VA, site of Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech. (photo/tripadvisor.com)

WHEN: Tuesday, February 20, at 3:30 pm

WHERE: St. John’s Church, 2401 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223
Attend in-person or virtual.

About the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission 

The Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) was established by the General Assembly in 2020 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. Virginia played a central role in the nation’s founding. VA250’s primary goal is to convene and facilitate a Commonwealth-wide commemoration that is inclusive of hundreds of partners and representatives of the wide array of histories, sites, stories, and communities that define Virginia.

 

Historic Vote Elects Rep. Ben Cline As Impeachment Manager for Mayorkas Trial
Victory Alert: Despite Left-Wing Chaos, Victories Are in Hand!

