Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Art Show Brings Appalachia to Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

0
A collage of some of the pieces that will be on display at the From These Hills exhibit at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The opening reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Art courtesy of the William King Museum of Art.

The newest art exhibit at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates the diversity of artists from Southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee.  The show, titled “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands,” is on loan from the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

  • What: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine spring art exhibition
  • Topic: “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands”
  • When: Opening reception 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22
  • Where: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke
  • Contact: The exhibition runs until May 10. If you are not able to make it to the opening reception, but would like to visit the exhibit, contact Courtney Powell to make arrangements.

“While Roanoke is technically in Southwest Virginia, many people from the area that is represented by this exhibit would disagree,” said David Trinkle, associate dean for community engagement. “Bringing the show to Roanoke to allow a broader viewing is important. We need to know the art, heritage, and culture from the region right next door to us.”

The exhibit displays ways that people are creating art in Appalachia — from wood turning to broom making and from paintings to 3D pieces.

“This major exhibition of new works by artists working in all media highlights the continuing artistic vision of individuals in our region,” said Anna Buchanan, curator of the museum. “The need to create lies within us all. I often hear people say, ‘I can’t even draw a stick figure,’ but this exhibition is poof that you can create artwork beyond the use of traditional mediums.”

The exhibit is sponsored by the medical school’s Creativity and Health Education program, which allows faculty and students to embrace the arts and understand the role that art can play in both education and the practice of medicine.

“The values of the William King Museum and the medical school align with each other. We both believe that art has the power to invite empathetic connections between artist and audience,” Buchanan said.

The William King Museum of Art is a visual arts and cultural heritage museum serving residents of and visitors to Appalachia. Its mission is to provide arts education, exhibit fine art, and preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

Demonstrating its commitment to providing health care in rural communities, the medical school is planning to offer in spring 2025 an elective in rural medicine for students to learn health care needs and delivery in the Appalachian region.

If you wish to attend this event and are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Courtney Powell during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.

By Catherine Doss

Previous article
“Zucker-bucks” Threaten Our Election Integrity
Next article
Restoration Efforts Expanded in Shenandoah Valley

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

MIKE KEELER: Who Are We REALLY Celebrating?

Columnists 0
On President’s Day weekend, it’s nice to know there...

SERWAN ZANGANA: City Unfairly Targets Auto Shop Owners

Columnists 0
Roanoke City officials are unable to reduce crime, crack...

SCOTT DREYER: Dems Keep Pushing Culture of Death

Columnists 0
On Friday, Feb. 9, the Democrat-controlled State Senate in...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.