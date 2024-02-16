Art Show Brings Appalachia to Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

The newest art exhibit at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates the diversity of artists from Southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee. The show, titled “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands,” is on loan from the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

What: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine spring art exhibition

Topic: “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands”

When: Opening reception 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

Where: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke

Contact: The exhibition runs until May 10. If you are not able to make it to the opening reception, but would like to visit the exhibit, contact Courtney Powell to make arrangements.

“While Roanoke is technically in Southwest Virginia, many people from the area that is represented by this exhibit would disagree,” said David Trinkle, associate dean for community engagement. “Bringing the show to Roanoke to allow a broader viewing is important. We need to know the art, heritage, and culture from the region right next door to us.”

The exhibit displays ways that people are creating art in Appalachia — from wood turning to broom making and from paintings to 3D pieces.

“This major exhibition of new works by artists working in all media highlights the continuing artistic vision of individuals in our region,” said Anna Buchanan, curator of the museum. “The need to create lies within us all. I often hear people say, ‘I can’t even draw a stick figure,’ but this exhibition is poof that you can create artwork beyond the use of traditional mediums.”

The exhibit is sponsored by the medical school’s Creativity and Health Education program, which allows faculty and students to embrace the arts and understand the role that art can play in both education and the practice of medicine.

“The values of the William King Museum and the medical school align with each other. We both believe that art has the power to invite empathetic connections between artist and audience,” Buchanan said.

The William King Museum of Art is a visual arts and cultural heritage museum serving residents of and visitors to Appalachia. Its mission is to provide arts education, exhibit fine art, and preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

Demonstrating its commitment to providing health care in rural communities, the medical school is planning to offer in spring 2025 an elective in rural medicine for students to learn health care needs and delivery in the Appalachian region.

If you wish to attend this event and are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Courtney Powell during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.

By Catherine Doss