An Update From Senator David Suetterlein: The General Assembly at Crossover

Valentine’s Day also marked the start of the season of Lent and the Virginia General Assembly’s consideration of bills that passed the other chamber. After a whirlwind of marathon sessions before yesterday’s Crossover deadline, the Virginia Senate will now begin consideration of 734 House Bills and the House of Delegates will begin consideration of 452 Senate Bills.

Democrats Defeat Full Grocery Tax Repeal, Push Sales Tax Increase

High grocery bills continue to plague working families, but Senate Democrats defeated my Senate Bill 110 which would have eliminated local grocery taxes and backfilled local government treasuries. Instead, Democrats are advancing legislation that would raise the sales tax on a many things, including prepared foods. If the Democratic proposal is enacted, a meal in downtown Roanoke would now be subject to a 11.8% tax.

Helping Virginians with Intellectual Disabilities Receive Services



Governor Glenn Youngkin’s introduced budget includes important funding for services for Virginians with intellectual disabilities. In addition to the funding itself, it is critical that the General Assembly remove roadblocks to receiving those services. My Senate Bill 610 will help families receive development disability services by allowing them to retain their Priority 1 Waiver slot for up to one year. The legislation passed an important hurdle last week when it was approved by Senate Finance and is now waiting to go through the House of Delegates’ committee process.

Democrats Defeat Campaign Finance Legislation in the Shadows

In the final days before the Crossover deadline, the Democratic leadership defeated my SB107 banning legislators from fundraising whenever the General Assembly is meeting, a bill that would have prohibited candidates making personal use of campaign money, and a bill that would have prohibited regulated monopolies from making campaign contributions – all WITHOUT recorded votes. This Virginia Mercury article covers the subject well.

Senate Democrats Advance 51 Bills on Party-Line Votes

Virginia Senate Democrats began the session by using their 21-19 majority to install super majorities on the Senate Finance; Courts of Justice; Commerce and Labor; and Education and Health Committees. In the last month they have advanced 51 different bills through the Virginia Senate on strict 21-19 party-line votes.