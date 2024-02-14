Student’s Sign Language Journey Fosters Meaningful Connection With Toddler

With his stuffed fox toy in tow, 2-year-old Bennett eagerly bounced through the classroom, inspecting it as he went along.

Art projects adorned the walls inside of Virginia Tech’s Child Development Center for Research and Learning. The sound of laughter echoed through the room as children learned and played.

Bennett’s first order of business? Ensuring “Foxy” was well-rested for the day ahead.

Using a mix of sign language and verbalization, he indicated he needed to put his furry friend down for a nap before he gently placed him in a small crib. Virginia Tech student Margaret Buxton signed back as she spoke to him.

Since beginning her field study placement at the center, Buxton, a childhood pre-education development major with a minor in disability studies, has made it her mission to learn American Sign Language to better communicate with Bennett.

