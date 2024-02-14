 Starkey Road and Ogden Road Streetscape Improvements Community Meeting

Roanoke County is hosting a second community meeting for the Starkey Road and Ogden Road Streetscape Improvements project on Thursday, February 15, 2024, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Roanoke County Administration Center (5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018) in the Third Floor Training Room.

The meeting will be open house-style where attendees can come and go as they please. At this meeting, attendees can review and comment on proposed design concepts for Starkey Road between Route 419 and Ogden Road, and for Ogden Road between Route 419 and the City of Roanoke.

For those unable to attend the meeting, exhibits and an online survey will be posted to the project webpage www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/StarkeyOgden after the meeting. The survey will be open until March 15. Paper copies are available upon request.

The Starkey Road and Ogden Road project implements the Route 419 Town Center Plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2019, and the 419 Town Center Design Guidelines, adopted as part of the 419 Town Center Plan in 2022.

The first community meeting was held on October 19, 2023, at the Roanoke County Administration Center. A total of 89 surveys were completed as part of this first round of engagement which asked questions about desired streetscape improvements.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/StarkeyOgden to learn more about the project.