Local Attorney Explains “Murder” vs. “Homicide” Differences

Roanoke Attorney Nick Hagan explains how, even though many believe the terms “murder” and “homicide” are identical, they are actually different. He sheds light on stories here and here about record-high homicide rates in Roanoke City.

So I think what’s happening here is a difference in definitions, one which the city is using to confound the issue. “Homicide” and “murder” are legally distinct. All definitions of murder in Virginia law require a “willful, deliberate and premeditated killing” of another human being. Homicide is the killing of another human being. The homicide rate should always include the murder rate and the murder rate would logically always be at least equal to or less than the homicide rate.

For an analogy: all squares (murders) are rectangles (homicides) but not all rectangles are squares.

Add to the fact that the city is using terms like “incidents” instead of “victims” and you get the issues with numbers that you see. Also you have members of council who are not attorneys and may not be aware of the distinction between “homicide” and “murder” given how much our culture uses them interchangeably (prior to becoming an attorney, I was unaware of the distinction). Logically the numbers should look something like this:

Homicide victims >= homicide incidents

and

Murder victims >= murder incidents

And

Homicide victims >= murder victims

And

Homicide incidents >= murder incidents

There are two types of “murder” which are left out of my above analysis because the definition is true but incomplete. We also have second degree murder and first degree murder (which encompasses the felony murder rule in Virginia). Second degree murder is where all murders that are not aggravated or first degree murders are second degree murder. Aggravated murder is what I described above and consists of what is traditionally thought of as “murder.”

First degree murder (or the felony murder rule) is where the death occurs during the commission or attempted commission of certain felonies. In Virginia these felonies are: arson, rape, forcible sodomy, inanimate or animate object sexual penetration, robbery, burglary or abduction. First degree murder also includes murders which are done in a way which takes a bit of time to complete (e.g. poisoning, lying in wait, starvation etc.).

– Nick Hagan is a local attorney and 2022 Republican candidate for Roanoke City Council