Anthem and Carilion Clinic Reach New Multi-Year Agreement

Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia have signed a new multiyear agreement with the health system’s hospitals, facilities, and physicians in Anthem’s network guaranteeing continued access for Anthem members.

The agreement includes plans to expand digital connectivity between the two organizations that will simplify system requirements and streamline processes that ultimately improve patient/member experiences and outcomes. To address growing employer and consumer concerns for access and affordability in healthcare services, the organizations are also working together on innovative care delivery models and value-based programs.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Carilion Clinic making healthcare accessible and affordable for the members we mutually serve,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “Our goal has always been to improve health outcomes for our members focusing on one’s whole health while keeping costs manageable for consumers and employers.”

The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

“Sustaining and improving access to world-class care needed in the communities that we serve is increasingly challenging and costly to deliver,” said Nancy Howell Agee, CEO of Carilion. “This agreement marks a continued shared commitment to that mission. It allows us to support our caregivers, invest in resources critical to our communities and ensure that patients in our region never have to travel far for the care that they deserve.”