Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeBusiness
Business

Virginia Small Business Warn Against Minimum Wage Hikes

0

Bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 threatens to undermine Virginia’s economy

Following the Senate’s passage of SB 1, a bill to dramatically increase the state’s minimum wage, NFIB State Director Julia Hammond warned the mandate would hurt small business owners and working Virginians alike.

“Virginia’s small business community is very concerned by SB 1/HB 1. We know that inflation remains the key obstacle for Main Street, and dramatically increasing the minimum wage, all the way to $15 an hour by 2025, will exacerbate this challenge. These hikes will result in fewer working hours for Virginians who are often just entering the workforce for the first time, eliminate jobs, and shutter small businesses.”

Background:

In 2022, the House of Delegates passed legislation freezing the state’s minimum wage at $11 an hour. Without that change, the minimum wage would have climbed to $15 an hour by 2026. Today’s action puts the minimum wage increases back on course, undermining the small business economy.

A recent NFIB survey found that 20 percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business.

Previous article
Homeschool Days at The Salem Museum
Next article
SCOTT DREYER: If You Think Prices Are High Now, Wait Till Our Debt Hits $46 Trillion In 2028

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

SCOTT DREYER: If You Think Prices Are High Now, Wait Till Our Debt Hits $46 Trillion In 2028

Columnists 0
The late satirical writer P. J. O'Rourke claimed, “If you...

Homeschool Days at The Salem Museum

Community 0
The Salem Museum is pleased to announce a new...

SERWAN ZANGANA: It’s Time To Stop Undercutting The U.S. In The Middle East

Columnists 0
After the killings of three American soldiers during the...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.