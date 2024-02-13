Homeschool Days at The Salem Museum

The Salem Museum is pleased to announce a new program for homeschool families. Homeschool Days will take place monthly for students ages five and up, giving students an opportunity to explore local history this semester.

Students will learn interesting stories from our past, and get to hold pieces of history in their hand. Each program will include an hour of hands-on history instruction, group discussions, and a scavenger hunt to encourage exploration of the Salem Museum’s exhibits. The schedule is designed to give participants an opportunity to get to know other students.

Programs will be held on the third Wednesday of each month at 1:00pm, with a new topic each month.

Colonial Virginia, February 21

Learn about the founding of our country. Explore colonial life and our surprising local connections to the Revolutionary War.

Life 200 Years Ago, March 20

Have you ever wondered what the Roanoke Valley was like in the 1800s? Come discover how different life was long ago.

Civil War in Virginia, April 17

Join us to explore why Virginia was important during the Civil War. Learn what daily life was like for soldiers and their families back at home.

World War II and the Roanoke Valley, May 15

World War II had a big impact on local families! Learn how local people influenced WWII both at home and overseas.

RSVP in advance is required. The fee is $4 per student per session. All parents/ teachers/ chaperones are free. Registration for Museum members is free. Please call 540-389-6760 or email [email protected] to register.