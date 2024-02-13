Support Us!
Governor Youngkin Approves House Passage of Sports Authority Legislation

 Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after the passage of House Bill 1514, introduced by Delegate Luke Torian.

“I’m encouraged by the continued bipartisan support for the one-of-a-kind economic development opportunity in Virginia that represents 30,000 jobs and $12 billion in new economic activity for the Commonwealth,” Said Youngkin. “Following the MEI Commission’s unanimous approval in December, the bipartisan vote in committee and the bipartisan support on the House floor, the more decision-makers learn about this project the more they realize that the positive impact reaches all corners of the Commonwealth.”

“From toll relief in Hampton Roads to WMATA investments in Northern Virginia, from education investments in rural and urban school divisions to critical transportation arteries like I-81, Virginians know the revenues from this project will be felt in their communities,” said Governor Youngkin. “I’ve appreciated the deep engagement with legislators and their staff this week and we will continue to inform these discussions as the process moves forward.”
