Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Valentine’s Dance for People with Disabilities Celebrates 38 Years

0

Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS) of the Roanoke Valley will host the 38th Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center for individuals with disabilities on Monday, February 12 from 5:30 to 9:00pm.

This year’s event will draw 245 participants and caretakers from throughout the region for an evening of dining, dancing and fun! The King and Queen of Hearts will be crowned and then a live DJ will bring everyone to the dance floor. This event started 38 years ago with a group of 30 adults with developmental disabilities and has grown in popularity every year since. Use of the banquet room for this event is generously provided in-kind by the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

TRS has been the leader in the provision of community-based recreation services in the Roanoke Valley for over 40 years. These services are designed to increase self-esteem, self-worth, skill building and independence, all of which contribute to a better quality of life for people with disabilities, while meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. TRS is a cooperative service provided by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, and the City of Salem Parks and Recreation.

Previous article
Concrete Restoration & Remodeling: Useful Pro Tips to Follow
Next article
VA House Advances Bill to Ensure State Minimum Wage for Migrant Workers

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Mack Trucks to Expand in Roanoke County

News 0
The company to will invest $14.5 million in Roanoke...

VA House Advances Bill to Ensure State Minimum Wage for Migrant Workers

News 0
Lawmakers were split over a House bill to guarantee...

Concrete Restoration & Remodeling: Useful Pro Tips to Follow

Business 0
When undertaking a concrete restoration and remodeling project, meticulous...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.