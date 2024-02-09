Valentine’s Dance for People with Disabilities Celebrates 38 Years

Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS) of the Roanoke Valley will host the 38th Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center for individuals with disabilities on Monday, February 12 from 5:30 to 9:00pm.

This year’s event will draw 245 participants and caretakers from throughout the region for an evening of dining, dancing and fun! The King and Queen of Hearts will be crowned and then a live DJ will bring everyone to the dance floor. This event started 38 years ago with a group of 30 adults with developmental disabilities and has grown in popularity every year since. Use of the banquet room for this event is generously provided in-kind by the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

TRS has been the leader in the provision of community-based recreation services in the Roanoke Valley for over 40 years. These services are designed to increase self-esteem, self-worth, skill building and independence, all of which contribute to a better quality of life for people with disabilities, while meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. TRS is a cooperative service provided by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, and the City of Salem Parks and Recreation.